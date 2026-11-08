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Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Evanilson punishes Ipswich error to break Bournemouth Premier League record

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Evanilson has written his name into the Bournemouth history books after capitalizing on a significant goalkeeping error against Ipswich Town. The Brazilian striker's clinical finish at Portman Road marks a remarkable personal milestone that underscores his current importance to Marco Rose's high-flying side.

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Evanilson makes Bournemouth history

Bournemouth forward Evanilson has secured his place in the club's record books following a lightning-fast start in their Premier League encounter against Ipswich Town. The Brazilian striker required just five minutes to find the back of the net at Portman Road, capitalising on a disastrous error from Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Evanilson dispossessed Walton as the goalkeeper tried to dribble past him just yards from his goal before rolling the ball into the empty net, giving Bournemouth the perfect start in East Anglia and writing himself into the club's history books. The Brazilian forward became the first Cherries player ever to score in five consecutive Premier League games, continuing a scintillating run of form that has seen him find the net against Chelsea, Sunderland, Manchester United, Leeds, and now Ipswich.

Climbing the scoring charts

Evanilson's goal against Ipswich has moved him into the upper echelons of the Premier League scoring charts for the season. With five league goals to his name, he currently sits in joint-third place in the race for the Golden Boot. Only Thierno Barry and Alexander Isak, who both have six goals, and the prolific Erling Haaland with nine, have managed to find the net more frequently than the Bournemouth No.9.

Interestingly, he shares his current tally of five goals with teammate Marcus Tavernier. The duo's combined scoring prowess has been vital for the Cherries, particularly during the absence of young starlet Eli Kroupi Jr. While Kroupi Jr. finished last season as the club's top scorer with 13 goals, he has only recently returned to the fold following a summer foot operation, making Evanilson's consistent scoring run even more crucial for Marco Rose.

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Impact on the European stage

The Brazilian's influence has extended beyond domestic matters, as he has also played a pivotal role in Bournemouth's debut European campaign. In the Europa League, the striker has adapted quickly to the continental stage, recording two goals and one assist in four matches. These contributions have helped the South Coast side maintain a perfect start to their European journey, securing four wins from their opening four fixtures in the competition.

Evanilson was on the scoresheet during the 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz in October and followed that up with another goal during Thursday's 3-1 win away at Sparta Prague. By translating his domestic dominance into European success, he has proved to be a versatile and reliable asset for a team balancing multiple competitions.

Bournemouth seal victory to move seventh

Bournemouth went on to secure a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town, aided by a Leif Davis own goal, while Jack Clarke scored the hosts' sole response from the penalty spot. The win extends the Cherries' impressive form, lifting them to seventh in the Premier League table with 15 points.

Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

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