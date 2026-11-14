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Juventus face a challenge that goes beyond competition on the pitch, amid mounting pressure that puts their future plans to a tough test and forces their management to seek solutions to restore financial stability to one of Italy's biggest clubs.

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Juventus' management expects to post further operating losses this season as the financial fallout from missing the Champions League rumbles on. Getting back into the competition has become essential to the club's plan to restore financial balance and grow revenues over the coming years.

According to a report by Football Italia, citing "Calcio e Finanza", those forecasts appeared in the information document relating to the club's capital increase. The board updated it on 29 September, after the first phase of the summer transfer window for the 2026-2027 season and in light of the team's disappointing results last season.

The Bianconeri expect negative operating results alongside negative operating cash flows during the 2026-2027 season, mainly because they are playing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League. The document did not reveal the expected size of those losses. Juventus ended the 2025-2026 financial year with losses of 66 million euros, up from 58.1 million euros the previous year, while revenues fell to 474.7 million euros. The pressure on the club's finances shows no sign of easing.

Gradual improvement is forecast across the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons, though those projections hang largely on the team qualifying for the Champions League in both. The management admits that this is outside its direct control.

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On the pitch, Luciano Spalletti's side sit seventh in Serie A, six points behind fourth-placed Milan. Chasing one of the qualifying spots for Europe's elite competition is the immediate challenge in front of them.

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As part of its financial plan, Juventus estimate they need to inject between 112.5 and 125 million euros of the total capital increase of 250 million euros to cover the demands of the 2026-2027 season, and, to a lesser extent, part of the commitments for 2027-2028.

Long term, the club wants to break the 500 million euro barrier in annual revenues, with stadium income topping 100 million euros, while reaching operating break-even to balance revenues against expenses. Juventus' management called those goals "ambitious", stressing that they depend on a set of conditions. Chief among them is getting the team back among the Champions League clubs, which would hand the club the financial muscle to climb out of its current crisis.

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Juventus failed to secure a Champions League spot for the 2026-2027 season after finishing sixth in Serie A on 69 points, two behind fourth-placed Como and one behind fifth-placed Milan. The Bianconeri were left to settle for the Europa League, surrendering the lucrative returns of the continent's biggest competition.

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