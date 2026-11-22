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Inter dropped costly points in the Italian title race on Sunday evening. Coach Christian Chivu's side looked set to beat Atalanta thanks to a Francesco Pio Esposito hat-trick, but the Bergamo side kept fighting back. They snatched a point in the closing stages: 4-4. I Nerazzurri are now third, one point behind AS Roma and three behind leaders Lazio. Atalanta remain a disappointing 12th despite their impressive point.

Inter took the lead after just over a quarter of an hour. Poor defending gave them possession, and Esposito fired a right-footed shot into the far corner: 0-1.

They doubled their lead after half an hour. Federico Dimarco swung in a corner and found Esposito, who headed home with ease: 0-2.

Just before Dimarco's corner, Hakan Çalhanoglu was visibly struggling with a muscle injury. The Turkish midfielder could not continue, and Petar Susic replaced him.

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Another setback soon followed for Inter. Two minutes after Susic came on, Eljif Elmas brought Atalanta right back into the contest. The North Macedonian scored from Nicola Zalewski's pass.

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Inter continued to dominate in Bergamo despite conceding. Esposito completed his hat-trick in the second half when Marcus Thuram played him through and the Italian struck a powerful shot into the net.

Atalanta were not done. Charles De Ketelaere made it 2-3 with twenty minutes remaining, driving a powerful shot high into the net.

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Inter won a penalty and Susic made no mistake from the spot, but De Ketelaere struck again with a fine left-footed shot.

Josep Martínez then made a crucial save from a Mario Pasalic thunderbolt as the ball flashed around the Inter goal. De Ketelaere headed it onto Alessandro Bastoni's outstretched arm. Franck Kessié kept his cool and scored to earn La Dea a memorable point: 4-4.