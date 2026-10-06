England legend to Jesus: either you apologise or you will be sent off!

Rio Ferdinand has issued a stark warning over the growing row between Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus. The former Manchester United and England star, who once lined up alongside Ronaldo, believes the manager risks the sack unless he retracts his comments and confronts the crisis head on.

Speaking on the "Rio Ferdinand Presents" podcast, the former defender insisted Jesus owes the public an apology for his handling of the saga. "The coach has to apologise, otherwise he will be sacked," he said. "He needs to come out publicly and say: I admit I misjudged this situation."

Ferdinand also warned that a prolonged crisis could dent the popularity of the Portugal national team. He mocked the falling follower count on the team's channels, quipping: "The number of followers will reach 10 million tomorrow if things carry on like this."

At the heart of it, Ferdinand argued, lies a "communication failure" inside the Portuguese Football Federation. The way they deal with Ronaldo needs to be far clearer. "They have to sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo and tell him: this is what I want to do, and if you don't want to be part of it, tell me, but this is how things are going to go," he said.

Even so, Ferdinand still backs Ronaldo to contribute to the national side. The real debate, he insists, is about the striker's role, whether as a starter or an impact substitute, depending on the match in front of him.

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"I believe in him," he added. "The question here is: will he be a starter, or an impactful substitute in matches, or a starter in some matches and a substitute in others? That is the conversation that needs to be had."

Ferdinand signed off with a reminder that a coach's job runs deeper than tactics. Managing players and handling big personalities is part of the brief. "These coaches get paid to manage a team, but they also get paid to manage individuals," he said.