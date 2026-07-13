England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

England vs Argentina: Match details

World Cup - Semi Finals Atlanta Stadium

England vs Argentina will kick-off on 15 July 2026 at 19:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

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Old foes renew legendary, fierce rivalry on the ultimate semi-final stage

One of international football's most storied and fiery rivalries is set to ignite after a 20-year hiatus as England and Argentina collide at the Atlanta Stadium for a place in the World Cup final. Thomas Tuchel has guided the Three Lions within a whisker of their first global showpiece in six decades, moulding a resilient side that has repeatedly found a way through adversity.

Standing in their way are the reigning world champions, led by Lionel Scaloni. La Albiceleste carry an historically flawless 100% success rate when reaching the semi-final stage of this tournament, making them formidable obstacles. With a spot against either France or Spain in the East Rutherford final on the line, this high-stakes clash promises to add another legendary chapter to a narrative defined by iconic names and historical drama.

How the Three Lions and La Albiceleste got here

England’s knockout journey has been a test of sheer character and offensive response. After topping Group L and grinding past DR Congo, Tuchel’s men silenced co-hosts Mexico in a thrilling 3-2 Round of 16 encounter at the Azteca. They carried that fighting spirit into a brutal Miami quarter-final against Norway; despite falling behind, a magical extra-time brace from Jude Bellingham steered them to a 3-2 victory, locking in a four-game scoring streak of at least two goals per match.

Argentina's title defence has been an absolute rollercoaster of late, pulse-raising drama. After sweeping their group, Scaloni’s side mounted an historic 3-2 comeback against Egypt before being pushed to the absolute limit by a disciplined Switzerland block in the quarter-finals. Tied through 120 minutes, a breathtaking extra-time wonder goal from Julián Álvarez finally finished off the 10-man Swiss in a 3-1 victory, stretching Argentina's unbeaten World Cup run to 12 matches since 2022.

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Right-back crises and a thrilling Golden Boot race anchor choices

Tactical selection for both managers is heavily heavily influenced by lingering defensive availability and a red-hot race for individual glory. England’s right-back dilemma rumbles on; Jarell Quansah remains suspended, and with the injury-prone Reece James highly unlikely to be risked from the start, Ezri Konsa or Djed Spence must step in to anchor the flank against a terrifying left-sided overload.

Argentina enters the tie in excellent physical condition, leaving Scaloni with an enviable selection headache in the final third as he decides whether to start the energetic Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez alongside his talismanic captain. The match acts as a direct battleground for the tournament's Golden Boot, with Lionel Messi leading the line on eight goals, closely pursued by both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who sit right behind him with six goals apiece.

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Midfield pressing cages vs half-space mastery to decide terms

The tactical blueprint will centre around a fascinating generational battlefield in the middle of the park. In his first-ever senior international appearance against England, Messi will look to drop deep into pockets of space, pulling strings alongside Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister to systematically unpick England's shape and exploit the space behind an advanced English backline.

Tuchel’s strategy must prioritise structural restriction and minimizing defensive lapses. Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will be tasked with building a compact midfield pressing cage to choke supply lines to Messi. From there, England will look to lean heavily on the red-hot form of Bellingham to drive forward transitions, exploiting Argentina's high defensive line to feed Kane inside the box.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

England faces the daunting task of tightening up a backline that has consistently leaked goals throughout the knockout phase, knowing that any passive tracking will be ruthlessly punished by an irresistible Argentine attack that has scored three goals in each of its last four outings.

Argentina faces the ultimate mental test of suppressing a confident English unit that refuses to beat. Success relies entirely on Cristian Romero and Logan Bailly managing the spatial movement of Kane and preventing Bellingham from bursting untracked into the penalty area.

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Likely England XI vs Argentina

Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Likely Argentina XI vs England

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

England vs Argentina facts & figures

This will be their sixth World Cup meeting, making it one of the tournament's most storied fixtures. England leads the head-to-head on the world stage with 3 wins to Argentina's 2.

Their most famous World Cup meetings include England's controversial 1966 quarter-final win, the infamous Diego Maradona 1986 "Hand of God" quarter-final, and the dramatic 1998 round-of-16 clash.

The reigning world champions enter the semi-finals on a flawless W-W-W run, being the only side in this tie yet to drop a point. Lionel Messi is in historic form, currently tied atop the Golden Boot race with eight goals.

Managed by Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have a steady W-D-W sequence. They have shown immense steel in the knockout phases, fighting from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals thanks to a masterclass from Jude Bellingham. Harry Kane and Bellingham both sit close behind Messi with 6 goals each in the tournament.

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England 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Argentina 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable starting XI for England ahead of the semi-final, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed by the camp. Jordan Henderson remains a doubt after breaking his arm during the celebrations following the last-16 win over Mexico, though the midfielder has not ruled out featuring before the tournament is over. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation becomes clearer.

Lionel Scaloni is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Argentina, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions in the squad at this stage. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England arrive in Atlanta with four wins from their last five matches, drawing only against Ghana in their opening group game. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-finals, with Erling Haaland reported to have been carrying a sickness bug throughout that match. Earlier in the knockout rounds, England beat Mexico 3-2 and DR Congo 2-1, scoring nine goals across those five games while conceding three.

Argentina have been flawless across their last five, winning every match to make it five from five. Scaloni's side beat Switzerland 3-1 in their most recent outing and earlier edged past Egypt 3-2 and Cabo Verde by the same scoreline. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five, making them the tournament's most clinical side heading into the semi-finals.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly in November 2005, when England won 3-2. Before that, England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup group stage. The three matches on record from the last available dataset show England with two wins and one draw, though several decades separate those fixtures.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J at this World Cup, while England won Group L to advance into the knockout rounds.