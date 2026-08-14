Eva Carneiro, the former Chelsea doctor, has attacked the Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho as well as the club's former captain John Terry, after the pair reopened the file on the controversial crisis that led to her departure from the London club 11 years ago.

Both men addressed the incident in the new Netflix documentary "Mourinho", where the former Chelsea manager insisted that Carneiro and the physiotherapist Jon Fearn were wrong to enter the pitch to treat Eden Hazard, during the match that ended in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City in August 2015.

Carneiro hit back at what appeared in the documentary via her account on X. "After 11 years, we return once again to relive the worst moments," she said. "I just hope they made some money out of it."

Terry drew equally sharp criticism from the doctor. He had backed Mourinho's account of events and claimed there was an understanding between Chelsea's players and the medical staff stipulating that they would not enter the pitch unless the injury was "very serious".

According to ESPN, Carneiro wrote: "We are governed by professional and legal medical rules and conduct. It would be good and more useful for John Terry to learn the rules of the game, it has been a long time, my friend."

She also published a statement issued by the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, clarifying that the medical staff bear "full responsibility and duty of care" to go onto the pitch and assess the player's condition as soon as the referee requests it.

In another post she added: "It is very simple, the referee Michael Oliver called us on twice, and it was the player Eden Hazard who requested medical care, then we made visual contact with him from the touchline and he confirmed his need for medical care, twice. And at that moment my hands are tied as a professional doctor."

The details go back to the final minutes of Chelsea's opening match of the 2015-2016 season in the Premier League. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had already been sent off, and when Carneiro and Fearn came on to treat Hazard, the Belgian star was obliged to leave the pitch temporarily under the laws, which left Chelsea playing with nine men for a short period.

Mourinho reacted with fury at the time, describing Carneiro and Fearn after the match as "impulsive and naive" and as not "understanding the game of football".

Speaking about the incident in the documentary, Mourinho said: "I am not a doctor, but my eye knows when a player is injured and when he is not. I knew that Eden was not injured, but the doctors went onto the pitch and left the team with nine men."

He continued: "For me, whether the doctor is a lady or a man, it is the same. So, as usual, I used my vocabulary when I am unhappy. There are words that are said in moments where the tension is very high. And usually, people who have football culture or the genes of the game move past it in a second, but in this case, the situation was different."

Terry, Chelsea's captain at the time, backed Mourinho's view regarding the expectations he imposed on the club's medical staff. "Medically, Jose was saying that unless the injury was very serious, they would not enter the pitch," he said. "This was the prevailing understanding between us as players and with the medical staff, and everyone accepted it. It was a pivotal moment of course, and he (Mourinho) took a lot of criticism because of it."

In the aftermath of the Swansea match, Chelsea removed Carneiro and Fearn from their duties with the first team. Carneiro left the following month, before beginning legal proceedings against the club for constructive dismissal, alongside a separate lawsuit against Mourinho.

Chelsea and Carneiro reached a legal settlement in June 2016 after the case reached an employment tribunal. The club issued a formal apology to Carneiro, while Mourinho offered no public apology.

The English Football Association had cleared Mourinho in September 2015 of the charge of directing discriminatory remarks at Carneiro during the crisis. Chelsea sacked the Portuguese about three months later following a poor start for the team in their title defence.