Durban City coach Eric Tinkler targets all three points against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We compete to win'

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The Citizens head coach believes the Pretoria club are beginning to suffer from the physical toll of their relentless schedule following their shock continental exit. The tactician is now preparing his side to exploit any lingering weakness when they face the reigning champions on Saturday evening.

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Fatigue factor in Sundowns' Champions League exit

Reflecting on the unexpected elimination of the Tshwane-based outfit, Tinkler admitted he was among those who expected the quality within the Sundowns ranks to see them through. “I think for all of us, it was a surprise that Sundowns didn’t qualify. I expected them to qualify because of the quality that they have,”the former Bafana Bafana midfielder told Sowetan. He noted that the cumulative effect of competing at the highest level for several years is now manifesting as physical and mental tiredness within the squad.

“But obviously, it takes a lot of other questions about what the reasons were and like I said, the modern game has changed. The number of competitions that exist and the number of games that players play, it is a lot. Somewhere along the lines there will be fatigue and I think it has creeped in at Sundowns because they have been successful for many years,” Tinkler explained. With Sundowns juggling domestic league duties alongside multiple cup competitions and international commitments, the coach insists that no team is immune to the effects of burnout.

Durban City’s own continental ambitions

While Sundowns deal with their continental disappointment, Durban City are currently riding a wave of momentum after successfully qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages. Tinkler’s side has been drawn into Group B, where they will face formidable opposition in the form of Morocco's AS FAR, Tanzania's Azam, and Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya. This milestone represents a significant step forward for the club, providing their players with the opportunity to test themselves against some of the most established teams across the African continent.

Tinkler is relishing the challenge that lies ahead in the Confederation Cup, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a high level of consistency both at home and on the road. The coach believes that these matches are the ultimate measuring stick for any ambitious South African club. “It’s going to be tough for all four groups, but that’s where you want to be, that’s where you want to compare yourself to others. Playing in these competitions, Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and going game-by-game with a winning mentality home and away,” he added.

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No low block tactics for Royal Bafokeng clash

Looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Tinkler has made it clear that he has no intention of setting up a defensive wall against the league leaders.

“We’ve to go there and collect points. That’s always been my mentality and I don’t go to play against teams sitting and playing the low block and hope to catch them on the counter, that’s not how I play,” Tinkler stated firmly. He respects the pedigree of his opponents but believes that his tactical approach is capable of overcoming the best teams in the division. The coach pointed to his mixed record against the Brazilians as proof that he knows how to find a way through their formidable defence.

Tinkler concluded by reinforcing his competitive mindset ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off, making it clear that his players will not be intimidated by the occasion. “It doesn’t matter who it is, Sundowns with the quality they have, yes, fantastic. But we will go there to play our brand of football and compete and to win. So, I’ve beaten them before and I lost to them before, so I will lose to them again and I will also beat them. I go with that mind-set.” Durban City will be hoping to capitalize on any lingering fatigue to secure what would be a statement win.