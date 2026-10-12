Valentijn Driessen has recently received an anonymous letter from a referee about Bas Nijhuis. De Telegraaf's head of football coverage revealed it on Monday evening on Vandaag Inside.

Monday's programme turns to Abdellah Ouazane's foul on Bryan Linssen during Saturday's Ajax v NEC match (1-1). "Foot on foot. A yellow card is fine," says Nijhuis. He believes Serdar Gözübüyük was right to keep the red card in his pocket.

"Now Bas is once again playing the role of the strategist who sits here on behalf of the KNVB," says Driessen sarcastically. "I've received an anonymous letter from a referee. It says that the KNVB are using Bas as a strategically placed pawn on Vandaag Inside. That's serious."

Driessen says he cannot read out everything in the letter. "I read through it very quickly. That referee certainly made an effort, because it's four pages long."

After listening to Driessen's story, Johan Derksen jokes: "Basically, Bas is a spy."

At the talk show's bar, Nijhuis mostly laughs as he listens to Driessen and Derksen's remarks.