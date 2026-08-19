As kicker report, Atubolu now sees a move to Eintracht Frankfurt as the "most stable alternative" after his plan to join a European heavyweight, ideally in the Premier League, went completely wrong.

Atubolu and his now former agency Epic Sports badly misjudged the situation before the summer transfer window, rejecting a contract extension at SC Freiburg beyond 2027 to underline the keeper's desire to move to a top club. Freiburg moved quickly and signed Mio Backhaus as their new number one for a record fee of €12 million. Atubolu, though, suddenly found himself at a standstill.

Interest from England, including from Aston Villa, never became reliable and no concrete offers arrived despite their own expectations. There was hardly anything else on the market that appealed to Atubolu either. kicker recently reported that the 24-year-old had been "long dissatisfied" with the work of his advisers. His patience now appears to have run out. kicker report that Atubolu has "officially separated from Epic Sports after sorting out all formalities". That has now also been confirmed to the specialist magazine.

Atubolu was apparently also enticed with possible BVB interest

The agency of the widely known and bizarre Ali Barat is said to have "also excited Atubolu and kept him interested through three attractive if-then scenarios", it was said. According to the report, Barat and his employee Marcel Brillmann suggested to Atubolu that he was, among others, a hot transfer candidate at Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Aston Villa if the established number one at the respective clubs were to leave. That quite clearly was not the case at any of those clubs.

Faced with the horror scenario of spending the season in the stands at Freiburg, and with one eye on a possible future with the Germany national team, Atubolu had to rethink. After the split from Epic Sports, Frankfurt now apparently offer a way out.

A week and a half before the start of the Bundesliga, the Hessians are suddenly looking for a new number one after the 7-0 thrashing against Brentford, with neither the injury-prone and error-prone Kaua Santos nor Michael Zetterer, who only arrived from Werder Bremen last summer, able to convince new coach Adi Hütter. On Sunday, kicker then revealed the interest in Atubolu.

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SC Freiburg are reportedly demanding 15 million for Atubolu - Hradecky an alternative?

The only question is whether Eintracht can afford the man who may soon be Germany's national goalkeeper at all. Despite the well-known dilemma, Freiburg want at least €15 million for Atubolu. But SGE still have not reached their planned transfer surplus of €50 million this summer.

According to kicker there have not yet been any concrete negotiations between Freiburg and Eintracht. The same applies to Hütter's former club Monaco and SGE. Most recently, alongside Atubolu, Eintracht were linked with a return for Lukas Hradecky, who remains hugely popular in Frankfurt. According to kicker the trail is not "hot", however.

Board member for sport Markus Krösche will definitely not focus only on Atubolu in the goalkeeper search, "so as not to weaken his negotiating position with Freiburg". A signing or loan for a number two from a foreign top club is also conceivable.

Atubolu is apparently checking other transfer options again

What happens next in goal at Frankfurt until a new goalkeeper possibly arrives? In the first round of the DFB Cup this weekend against SC St. Tönis, Kaua Santos will once again be between the posts. Hütter confirmed that at a press conference on Wednesday. "We will go into the game with him. Then we will see what happens in future," said the Austrian.

As for Atubolu, he is at least back keeping fit in Freiburg's team training after previously working individually. And although he could well imagine a move to SGE, he is currently reorganising his surroundings again and checking "how solid the long-standing interest from other clubs such as Napoli, Marseille or Bournemouth is".

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