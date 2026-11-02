Bayern Munich could hardly face a more punishing fixture list. Several players suffered injuries in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's top match. Next up on Tuesday are Atletico Madrid, one of Europe's toughest teams. After draws against Viking Stavanger and Arsenal, Bayern Munich desperately need a win in the battle to qualify directly for the Champions League last 16.

In attack, four of Bayern Munich's seven established first-team players are definitely out, and one is doubtful. Luis Diaz (muscle tear) is unlikely to return until the end of November, while Jamal Musiala (torn muscle fibre) is expected back against FSV Mainz 05 next Saturday. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry both went off in the first half against Dortmund, and Bayern Munich confirmed their diagnoses on Sunday.

Saibari tore a syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle, has already had surgery and is likely to be out for three months. Gnabry suffered a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh and is expected to miss one to two months. Michael Olise also went off against Dortmund with knee problems. Bayern Munich gave no details about him, but he returned to training on Monday wearing a knee brace, suggesting he could play against Atletico.

Alongside the Frenchman, the only established attacking options left are centre-forward Harry Kane, who had an unhappy outing overall against Dortmund and even missed a penalty, and Lennart Karl, who is currently the subject of intense debate. Karl missed the chance to win the match against Dortmund in stoppage time and is searching for form.

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With two attacking positions to fill in Bayern Munich's 4-2-3-1, interim head coach Aaron Danks is likely to turn to players who are nominally defenders. Alphonso Davies could start on the left wing, with Nathaniel Brown or Tom Bischof in the No 10 role.

The squad's versatility now matters more than ever. Sporting management led by Max Eberl can feel vindicated by its transfer policy, while the coaching staff have regularly tested players in different positions. Davies, Brown and Bischof would all be familiar with the roles envisaged for them. Konrad Laimer offers another example: with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic absent, he recently played in central midfield, excelled at right-back against Dortmund and can also play on the left.

Even so, Bayern Munich should be able to field a reasonably strong starting XI against Atletico. Danks would have little room to respond, though, whether to injuries or to the way the match unfolds. Depending on who starts, his established options on the bench would be Bischof or Brown, defenders Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Jonathan Tah or Min-Jae Kim. Youngsters David Santos Daiber and Tim Binder have also been regular inclusions in the squad recently.

Danks may also consider Bastian Assomo, who impressed in pre-season. The 16-year-old centre-forward caught the eye with performances that were remarkably mature yet refreshing, and even scored twice. On Saturday, Assomo scored twice in the club's reserve side's wild 5-5 draw with TSV Landsberg. He has yet to receive his first senior squad call-up this season and would at least offer an intriguing option off the bench. He will have to wait for that chance, however: Assomo was absent from the German record champions' squad that travelled to Madrid on Monday for Tuesday's match against Atletico.

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Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig also came away from the Dortmund match injured. After his collision with Carney Chukwuemeka, Urbig "didn't exactly look as if he was going to a wedding", according to Eberl. First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, is at least hoping to return against Atletico. "I hope so," he said as he left the arena.

After the Dortmund match, the string of absences prompted questions about the small squad and whether Bayern Munich should add players in the winter. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said the question comes "too early". Eberl added: "It's not as if five players are now out for six months." He promptly tapped his forehead with his fist, just to be safe. The club had deliberately opted for a small squad to give its youngsters a chance to make a major breakthrough. Last season, Karl. Now perhaps Binder, Daiber Santos or Assomo.

Kane can even find a positive amid the injuries: "It's better that it happens now than in March or April. Of course, you hope it never happens. But you know from the history of football that injuries keep happening." Bayern Munich may yet have better luck when the decisive stage of the season arrives. Injuries are not all they have had to contend with, either. Coach Vincent Kompany has suffered meningeal irritation, and Kimmich's father has died.