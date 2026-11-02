The fixture list offers Bayern Munich no respite. Several players suffered injuries in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's top match. Next up on Tuesday are Atletico Madrid, one of Europe's toughest teams. After draws against Viking Stavanger and Arsenal, Bayern desperately need a win to boost their bid for direct qualification for the Champions League round of 16.

In attack, the numbers are stark: four of seven established first-team players are definitely out, and another is doubtful. Luis Diaz (torn muscle bundle) is unlikely to return until the end of November, while Jamal Musiala (torn muscle fibre) is expected back against FSV Mainz 05 next Saturday. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry both went off in the first half against Dortmund, and Bayern Munich confirmed their diagnoses on Sunday.

Saibari tore a syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle and has already undergone surgery. Sporting director Max Eberl said on Monday that he is likely to be out for three to four months. Gnabry suffered a muscle injury to the back of his left thigh. Eberl expects "that he will not be available until Christmas". Michael Olise also went off against Dortmund with knee problems. Bayern Munich gave no update on him, although he returned to training on Monday wearing a knee brace, raising the possibility that he could feature against Atletico.

Alongside the Frenchman, Bayern have only centre-forward Harry Kane, who had an unfortunate game overall against Dortmund and missed a penalty, and Lennart Karl. Karl is currently the subject of intense debate, missed a stoppage-time chance to win the Dortmund game and is searching for form.

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That leaves two attacking positions open in Bayern Munich's 4-2-3-1 system. Interim head coach Aaron Danks is likely to use nominal defenders in those roles. Alphonso Davies could start on the left wing, with Nathaniel Brown or Tom Bischof in the number 10 role.

Bayern Munich can at least call on players comfortable in several positions. That versatility backs up the transfer policy overseen by Max Eberl and the coaching staff's habit of testing players in different roles. Davies, Brown and Bischof have all played in the proposed positions before. Konrad Laimer offers another example: with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic recently absent, he played in central midfield, excelled at right-back against Dortmund and can also play on the left.

Even so, Danks should be able to field a reasonably strong starting XI against Atletico. His problem would be responding to another injury or a change in the game. Depending on his starting line-up, his established options from the bench would be Bischof or Brown, along with defenders Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Jonathan Tah or Min-Jae Kim. Young talents David Santos Daiber and Tim Binder have also featured regularly in the squad recently.

One player who impressed in pre-season could also come to Danks' mind: Bastian Assomo. The 16-year-old centre-forward caught the eye with performances that looked remarkably mature yet refreshing, and scored twice. On Saturday, Assomo hit a brace in the reserves' wild 5-5 draw with TSV Landsberg. He has yet to make a first-team squad this season but would offer an intriguing option from the bench. He must wait for that first chance, though. Assomo was not in the Bayern Munich squad that travelled to Madrid on Monday for Tuesday's game against Atletico.

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Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig also picked up an injury against Dortmund. After Urbig collided with Carney Chukwuemeka, he did "not exactly look as though he was going to a wedding", according to Eberl. First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, hopes to return against Atletico. "I hope so," he said as he left the arena.

The spate of absences against Dortmund has prompted questions about Bayern's small squad and whether they should bring in players during the winter transfer window. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said the question comes "too early". Eberl added: "It's not as though five players are now out for six months." He immediately tapped his forehead with his fist, unwilling to tempt fate. Bayern deliberately kept the squad small to give their own young talents a chance to break through. Last season, it was Karl. Now it could be Binder, Daiber Santos or Assomo.

Kane can at least see a positive in the timing: "It's better that it happens now than in March or April. Of course, you hope it never happens. But you know from football history that injuries happen time and again." Bayern may hope their current bad luck gives way to better fortune in the decisive phase of the season. Injuries are not their only setback. They have also had to contend with coach Vincent Kompany's meningeal irritation and the death of Kimmich's father.