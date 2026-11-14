Donis excludes Saudi Arabia star from Uzbekistan clash

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Giorgos Donis, the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, has decided to leave Mohammed Mahzari out of Saudi Arabia's training camp held in Qatar, during the November international break.

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Saudi Arabia's official statement confirmed Mahzari felt pain in his hamstring, with medical examinations revealing an injury that requires a treatment and rehabilitation programme. He returns to Riyadh today to begin that rehabilitation with his club.

Donis had guided Saudi Arabia to a 3-2 win over South Korea earlier on Friday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. It was his first friendly of the current international break as his side prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Al-Ittihad winger Marwan Al-Sahafi opened the scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

South Korea hit back early in the second half. In the 47th minute, Hyun-gyu turned a low cross into the net with a powerful finish that beat Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

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Mohammed Kanno answered almost immediately. The Al-Hilal midfielder restored Saudi Arabia's lead in the 56th minute, collecting a pass from Lens full-back Saud Abdulhamid and firing it home.

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Next matches KSA Friendlies 10:30 UZB

Abdulelah Al-Amri did not wait long to make it three. The Al-Nassr defender headed in a corner delivered by Al-Hilal midfielder Nasser Al-Dawsari in the 59th minute.

Lee Jae pulled one back for South Korea in the 68th minute, turning a low cross past Al-Owais, but Saudi Arabia held on for the win.

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This is their first victory over South Korea in 21 years. The last came in 2005, when they beat them home and away, 2-0 and 1-0, in 2006 World Cup qualifying.

The meeting was the 19th between the two nations across friendlies and official matches since their first in 1980.

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Across the previous 18 games, Saudi Arabia had won five, South Korea six, with seven drawn.

Six of those had come more recently, and Saudi Arabia had failed to win any. South Korea took two, four finished level, and then came today's result.

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At friendly level, this was the seventh meeting. That run began in 1980, with South Korea winning twice and three games drawn. Today's victory was Saudi Arabia's second.

Their most memorable win over South Korea came in the semi-final of the 2000 AFC Asian Cup, Talal Al-Meshal scoring both goals in a 2-1 success.

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Their last official clash came in the round of 16 at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. It finished 1-1 in normal time before South Korea advanced on penalties.

Next up, Saudi Arabia stay in Doha to face Uzbekistan in another friendly on Tuesday.