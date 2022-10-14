Dominant Mamelodi Sundowns ease into Caf Champions League group stage after emphatic La Passe win

Cassius Mailula caught the eye as Mamelodi Sundowns hammered La Passe 8-1 in a Caf Champions League second round second-leg match on Friday evening.

Masandawana scored 15 goals against La Passe on aggregate

Mailula impressed on his full debut for the Tshwane giants

Sundowns will now face off with Gallants on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns dominated their match against La Passe from start to finish at Loftus Versfeld Stadium - scoring eight times against the Seychelles champions.

Cassius Mailula and Gift Motupa both scored twice, while Basil (own-goal) Thapelo Morena, Neo Maema and Haashim Domingo also netted for Masandawana.

While Nomenjanahary Florent Rajaoniasy grabbed what proved to be mere consolation for La Passe who succumbed to an 8-1 defeat on the night. Sundowns won the tie 15-1 on aggregate.

ALL EYES ON: Mailula who was handed a surprise start ahead of experienced fringe players such as Bradley Ralani and Motupa as the duo was named among the substitutes.

The promising youngster caught the eye with his positioning in the Passe box and he was one Masandawana's standout players grabbing his first two goals for the club's first team.

Mailula, who was making his full debut for the Brazilians, will be hoping to have done enough to cement his place in the first-team matchday squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns became the only South African club to reach this season's Champions League group stage after securing an emphatic aggregate win over La Passe.

South Africa's only other representative in Africa's most prestigious club tournament, Cape Town City, crashed out of the competition after losing 4-0 to Petro de Luanda of Angola on aggregate and they will now compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Masandawana will be looking to go all the way and win the Champions League title for the second time having clinched it in 2016.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians are scheduled to take on Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in a PSL match on Wednesday with the Tshwane giants keen to continue their good form. Sundowns are undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions - winning five and drawing one.