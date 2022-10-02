Dolly comes off the bench to rescue Kaizer Chiefs against 10-man AmaZulu FC in MTN8 clash

Kaizer Chiefs had to fight back to hold AmaZulu FC to a 1-1 draw in an MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi showed character as they fought back to hold Usuthu

Matlou, Zulu and Mhango were all sent off during the dramatic match

Dolly canceled out Mhango's opening goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs came back to hold AmaZulu to a draw in an encounter played at FNB Stadium. Usuthu took the lead through Frank Mhango who scored 13 minutes into the game.

However, the visitors were reduced to 10 players after the restart with Veluyeke Zulu picking up his second yellow card of the game and Chiefs levelled matters through Keagan Dolly to ensure that the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mhango and Chiefs' unused substitute George Matlou were sent off for off-the-field incidents.

ALL EYES ON: Dolly who was surprisingly named among the substitutes despite having played well in the Macufe Cup clash against Royal AM last weekend.

The experienced attacker did not disappoint when he was introduced midway through the game as he became a constant threat to AmaZulu's defence and he scored the equalizing goal.

It will be interesting to see whether coach Arthur Zwane will bench Dolly again in their next match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will go into the second-leg match in Durban on the back foot as AmaZulu are leading on the away goals rule following the draw. However, Amakhosi will be confident of winning in KwaZulu-Natal as the province has proved to be a happy hunting ground for them this season. The Soweto giants have won two matches in KZN this term - thrashing Maritzburg United 3-0, before defeating Richards Bay in PSL matches.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BOTH TEAMS? Chiefs will now battle it out with Swallows FC in a PSL match in Dobsonville on Wednesday, while AmaZulu are set to face Richards Bay in a league game at home on Wednesday. The MTN8 semi-final second-leg game will take place on October 23 as AmaZulu play host to Chiefs.