With a broad smile and headphones tuned to the translation, Spain's Xavi Hernandez appeared before the media in the Dutch municipality of Zeist during his official unveiling as head coach of the Netherlands senior national team.

Sporting director Nigel de Jong and former star Clarence Seedorf spoke first. Xavi applauded warmly, then removed his headphones to thank the Dutch federation. As reported by the Dutch newspaper "AD", he said: "I have a close connection with this country, and I feel that today I have entered the university of football."

The Spanish coach set out his ambitions in his opening remarks: "I want to create a family spirit here. We have to start imposing control and showing passion. But I am here to win, and I say it again: I am here only to win. I believe in the players' abilities and I thank everyone for this trust, and I am completely ready to begin the task, in fact at the highest level of readiness."

Turning to the identity of Dutch football, Xavi continued: "I am a foreigner, but I learned from this school and university when I was a player, and now I want to repay the debt. I feel the scale of the pressure, but I love challenges and I am a person who loves to win."

He refused to dwell on past setbacks, including the failure at the last World Cup finals in the United States and the exit against Morocco in Monterrey. "I watched many matches, but I prefer not to talk about the past," he said. "I hold every respect for what Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal delivered, but I am here for the future."

On his contact with the squad, Xavi said: "I have already begun communicating with the players, foremost among them captain Virgil van Dijk, as well as Frenkie de Jong. As for leaving out some experienced elements, I have not yet finalised the list for the international matches, and it will be ready within the next few weeks."

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The former Spanish star stressed his desire to restore prestige to the Netherlands: "Spain has an extensive structure that its federation succeeded in establishing years ago, and we want to apply that here. My wish is for 18 million Dutch people to enjoy the football we will produce."

Cruyff's influence loomed large. "I was in constant contact with Cruyff in his final days," Xavi explained. "Johan was always positive, even during his period of illness. I want to instil this direct spirit and help my players."

Squad selection came next. "My coaching staff has an intensive agenda to follow as many players as possible in the upcoming matches," Xavi said. "Names and ages do not matter to me at all, and the door is open to whoever delivers the best performance. Kees Smit? Yes, I know him and he was assessed recently, and we have three weeks to finalise the list. When I was seventeen years old, Louis van Gaal gave me his full trust."

He added: "As a coach, I am not afraid to rely on young elements. The culture of Dutch football is enjoyable, but I want to balance performance and results, because control and attractive football bring you closer to winning. As for calling up the professional players in the Saudi league, I say: why not? Do you follow that league? It has very strong levels."

Reports that the Dutch federation had negotiated with Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot before him did not trouble Xavi. He laughed. "I came after Guardiola and Slot? What matters is that I was on the podium! I do not mind at all if I was the third choice, because this appointment is a medal on my chest."

Asked about the current imbalances in Dutch football, he answered: "This is a question to be directed at Nigel de Jong, but together we are seeking to establish a new philosophy. We hope to achieve quick results and produce high levels, because the Netherlands is rich in talent and we must choose carefully."

Xavi concluded by pointing to the long-term goals: "The project is long-term, and our qualification for the 2030 World Cup in Spain gives me double motivation, but our immediate focus is currently on the UEFA Nations League and the qualifiers for the European Championship."