Did Orlando Pirates have an off day or are there bigger problems?

While the Buccaneers have some natural goalscorers such as Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhnago, there are question marks about their playmakers

can count themselves rather lucky to have emerged with a point from their league fixture with FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Baroka scored first, moments after half time when Ananias Gebhardt pounced on a mistake from the usually reliable Richard Ofori.

The Limpopo side, looking for a first-ever league win over Bucs, then squandered numerous chances to seal the victory and paid the price late on when substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa scored in the 92nd minute to ensure the Sea Robbers remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

For most of the game though, Pirates had looked pretty flat and uninspired. There was a lack of industry and a lack of fluidity which head coach Josef Zinnbauer may be concerned about.

The coach though may also need to take some responsibility after making five changes to the team which beat SuperSport United 2-1 a week back; that to some extent may have explained the shortage of rhythm in Pirates' game.

It certainly couldn't be blamed on fatigue because the team has had a whole week to prepare.

But perhaps what was highlighted for Pirates against Baroka, is just how important Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule are for them. Lorch has been out for several weeks while Pule went off early against SuperSport in the previous match with what looked like an injury and did not make the squad against Baroka.

Those two players bring Bucs a real X-factor and are able to create and score goals out of nothing.

The two former men, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Deon Hotto, who could potentially deputise for the pair, are yet to fully convince at Pirates though it is still early days. But based on Saturday's performance, Pule and Lorch's flair and creativity are vital to the side. And Dzvukamanja is after all more of a central striker. It appears that Pirates, like , may be a bit short of natural wingers in their squad.

On the flip side, the Buccaneers were at least able to welcome back last season's top scorer, Gabadinho Mhango, who returned from injury with a cameo performance against Bakgaga. Once he reaches full match fitness, Bucs will have another great option up front.

The same can be said of Mabasa – he’s also just come back from injury – and has scored twice in two weeks – the winner against SuperSport and a late equaliser against Baroka.

And the fact that the Buccaneers played fairly poorly by their standards, yet still rescued a point, and showed fight and character, which could also be viewed as a positive.

It’s going to be interesting to see how they shape up in their next league match – against , and if the Baroka performance serves as a wake-up call, or rather, has exposed some weaknesses in the squad.