Did a violent altercation take place inside the Manchester United dressing room?

Gary Neville insists a "fierce row" broke out in the Manchester United dressing room after angry outbursts from Red Devils duo Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo.

Martinez, 28, and Amad, 24, grabbed the headlines following United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid last Tuesday, both venting their fury publicly.

The defender hit out at the United management on camera over the lack of investment during the summer transfer window. The club later fined him for it.

Within minutes of Martinez's fiery words going out, Amad posted on his verified Snapchat account: "A bloody disgrace, I can't find the words."

United boss Michael Carrick appeared to suggest the Ivorian striker's reaction was a show of solidarity with Martinez.

Neville, 51, sees it differently. The United legend reckons Amad's post was aimed squarely at the Argentina international, according to England's "The Sun".

That spat, the pundit believes, sparked a falling-out between the two team-mates and a full dressing room meeting with all the players.

For Carrick, 45, Neville insists it "can only be a good thing". It helped the team build some character, something they showed in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Leeds at Elland Road.

Neville told Sky Sports: "Today is just a first step, but we can't get carried away with optimism."

He continued: "I think there was a heated discussion in the dressing room, and they even held a meeting, that's 100% certain. It's impossible that they didn't address the Martinez issue."

He added: "If you think about Amad Diallo's Snapchat post: 'You are a disgrace in every sense of the word!', you'll find he's directing his words at his team-mate, so clearly the two are trading insults. Martinez stepped out of line, and so did Amad."

He concluded: "Perhaps this is the turning point. Maybe Lisandro Martinez delivered his best ever motivational speech for Manchester United on Tuesday night, perhaps he did them a favour."



