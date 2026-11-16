Derksen: 'Provincial nonsense. Reiziger doesn't do that deliberately'

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Johan Derksen tackles a question about the Netherlands Under-21s on Monday's Groeten uit Grolloo. Coach Michael Reiziger currently has no place for some players, a decision that has raised eyebrows.

A regular listener wants to know why Reiziger has overlooked Ruud Nijstad and Mats Rots for the Netherlands Under-21s. Yet the coach has picked players such as Thijmen Blokzijl and several from Ajax, the listener points out.

Reiziger's brief emergence as a possible successor to Ronald Koeman has also raised eyebrows. The KNVB ultimately opted for Xavi after the World Cup.

"I do agree with that. I don't understand it either. But Reiziger has put himself forward as a candidate to some extent," Derksen says of the Netherlands Under-21s coach.

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"As for the rest, I think it's a bit of provincial nonsense," The Moustache continues. "That gentleman will undoubtedly be from Twente. And the two players he mentions are great talents. They could certainly play for the Netherlands Under-21s."

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"But you shouldn't assume that, if the coach chooses a different squad, he does so because he doesn't like people from Twente and the east of the country," Derksen tells the listener.

Derksen continues: "There are always a few clubs with good youth academies that produce a lot of talent. AZ lead the way in that respect. And Ajax will always have a few players in the squad too."

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"But I can quite understand this gentleman standing up for players who broke through at FC Twente. That has nothing to do with the coach doing it deliberately. I don't believe that at all," Derksen says.

The Netherlands Under-21s beat Denmark 0-3 in the play-offs on Friday, putting themselves in an excellent position to secure a European Championship place. They can finish the job in Tuesday's home match.