Delay to SAFA explaining VAR delay explained - 'The minister did put 21 days ultimatum but...'

Speaking on the matter, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe indicated that the ministry is sympathetic to the logistical challenges following the association's recent leadership transition.

"Yes, the minister did put 21 days ultimatum [on explaining VAR implementation] but because of the elections and other things, I think that’s why SAFA could not focus," Mabe explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.

A formal meeting has been arranged between the department and football officials to diagnose the specific issues preventing the VAR project from moving forward. Mabe confirmed that the government is seeking a transparent explanation for the current impasse.

"But I know that we have a scheduled meeting with SAFA for them to come and present to us as to what is the blockage. The money is there; the minister did even show the proof of payment that money has been transferred to SAFA.

"So, we are waiting for SAFA to just settle, and they will have to come to us and of course report to the nation as to how far are they with the implementation of VAR," she added.

The frustration within the ministry stems from the fact that all departmental obligations have been fulfilled, leaving the ball firmly in the court of the footballing authorities.

In late August when it became clear VAR would not be implemented in the early stages of this season, McKenzie voiced his anger over the situation.

"Let me tell you what's happening with VAR. FIFA's rules state clearly that it has to happen through the South African Football Association," he said.

"What I did as a minister, I did two things. I took journalists. I took administrators, and I took the team down to Spain so that they could go and see in the UK so we can compare which one is the best for us.

"I then took R13 million, and I gave it to SAFA. And I can tell you now, that's where I can't do more as the minister. I wrote SAFA a letter where I said they should return my money, and SAFA asked for 21 days' grace. I am just as angry because what more can I do? I asked them in a letter to bring back my money. The money of the state, because I am responsible for it. They said they will act within 21 days. Because, for me, there was no action."

Despite the ongoing delays, the ministry remains committed to bringing the technology to the Betway Premiership to improve officiating standards. McKenzie has even suggested he is prepared to engage with global governing bodies if the local deadlock continues to persist.

"I want to apologise to the people. I've been let down terribly. Because what can I say? I have done everything. For me to write a letter to that extent, you must know how I feel," the Minister concluded.

Fans are now awaiting the outcome of the scheduled meeting to see if a new timeline for the rollout will be established before the end of the year.



