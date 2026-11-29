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Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi paused his post-match television interview after Saturday's 2-1 Serie A win at Torino to update his viral 'Safety Dog' Instagram meme. With the Biancocelesti sitting top on 35 points after 13 rounds, Frattesi laughed that supporters would flood his inbox if he delayed the countdown.

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Frattesi pauses live TV interview to update viral meme

Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi delayed his post-match interview with DAZN Italia after Saturday's 2-1 Serie A victory away to Torino so he could update a running social media joke with supporters live on air.

Before answering questions in the media zone at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, the Italy international tapped away on his phone and held the screen up to the television cameras to confirm he had posted the latest edition of his 'Safety Dog' meme to Instagram Stories.

'I had to do it, otherwise they'll all write to me!'

The meme features a calm dog waiting patiently for the right moment, paired with Frattesi mimicking the exact same serene expression as Lazio tick down the points needed to reach the traditional 40-point Serie A survival mark.

"I had to do it, otherwise they'll all write to me!" Frattesi laughed. "We really didn't expect to be at -5 in November, this season is going beyond the most generous expectations, especially thinking about the match against Mantova. We recovered and these victories are giving us more enthusiasm, so we don't want to stop now."

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From August Coppa Italia shock to Serie A summit

Frattesi first posted the meme at '-21' following Lazio's 3-0 win away to Juventus, and Saturday's triumph trimmed the countdown to '-5' after 11 wins and two draws from 13 league games.

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The tongue-in-cheek survival tally carries extra meaning in Rome after August's dismal Coppa Italia first-round defeat against Serie B side Mantova initially left supporters fearing a relegation scrap rather than a title charge.

Clinical Danes seal another win for soaring Lazio

At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, goalkeeper Christos Mandas produced key saves before Lazio struck twice on the stroke of half-time through Oliver Provstgaard's header from a corner and Gustav Isaksen's finish.

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Che Adams headed one back for Torino from a set play to set up a tense finish, yet Lazio held firm to stay top of the table ahead of next weekend's clash with Atalanta.