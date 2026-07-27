Dani Olmo: An Arab national team surprised me, and this is my goal with Barcelona

Spain and Barcelona star Dani Olmo has revealed the standout teams that caught his eye during the 2026 World Cup, naming Egypt among the surprises that impressed him during a tournament "La Roja" won by beating Argentina in the final.

Olmo told the Spanish newspaper "Diari de Terrassa" in an exclusive interview: "Cape Verde were the big surprise, but Egypt and Paraguay surprised me too. I was also very impressed by Norway."

Egypt bowed out at the round of 16, beaten 3-2 by Argentina in agonising fashion.

Spain lifted the trophy after an exceptional run. They lost nobody and conceded just one goal across the whole tournament. Olmo puts that success down to the strength of the group and to collective interest coming before any individual.

"The group and teamwork above all else, and at the level of the top national teams the differences are very small, so turning the team into a single family, of players, coaching staff and workers, makes the difference," the Spain man added.

Winning the World Cup was a dream come true, Olmo confirmed, and he stressed that Spain's players did not merely believe they could be crowned champions. They were convinced they had the qualities to get there.

Three years, three trophies. With the World Cup now sitting alongside the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League, Olmo wants to keep collecting silverware at club level with Barcelona.

On his aims with the Catalan side, he said: "The goal now is the same as every season, to win everything with Barcelona and with the national team."

Olmo also addressed the competition within the squad, insisting the new signings will only make Barcelona stronger. "Competition always makes the group better," he said.

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