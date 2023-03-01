Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido’s agent Paul Mitchell has revealed that the striker prefers a move abroad if he is to leave the club.

Cupido’s representatives are hoping for move abroad

The striker is being monitored by the PSL’s 'Big Three'

21-year-old is the leading scorer in the second tier

WHAT HAPPENED? Cupido has been in great form for Spurs this season, scoring 13 goals in 20 games, to become the Motsepe Foundation Championship leading scorer and attract the interest of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Spurs are chasing promotion to the PSL, sitting second on the log with 43 points from 21 matches, with only goal difference separating them from top-of-the-table Polokwane City.

Given the 21-year-old's form, observers believe he will not be playing for Spurs next season, no matter the division, with South Africa’s ‘Big Three’ set for a bidding war, but Mitchell has dashed the clubs’ hopes somewhat after saying that the forward’s next move will likely be overseas.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Extremely good from Ashley thus far, but also from the CTS team in general, they are in a great position and it’s a club that the whole country would want to see back in the PSL, for sure,” Mitchell told iDiski Times.

“Ashley has great qualities, he’s a real handful with a desire and work rate, that you don’t often see, an ability to score goals, physically good, and a great professional. He is learning daily from his coach [Shaun Bartlett] and technical team who have a wealth of experience between them.

“There will always be interest in a player of Ashley’s quality, a goal scorer, his concentration now is only Spurs, promotion [to the PSL] and the U23’s.

“We will sit down at the end of the season, but our goal is to take Ashley overseas if possible and there is some interest, but for now as I say Spurs and promotion take first preference.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player’s representatives Siyavuma Sports Group are believed to have extensive networks in Europe, which could accelerate his move abroad.

Cupido, who has made 71 appearances for Spurs, will lead the line for South Africa U23 when they face Congo Brazzaville in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

WHAT’S NEXT? Cupido was not on target as Spurs beat Baroka 3-2 on Wednesday and will be hoping to be among the goals when they visit Hungry Lions on Saturday.