'He could have been a superstar' - Paul Merson warns 'Manchester United will be gutted' as JJ Gabriel agrees Real Madrid move

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Manchester United are bracing themselves for the loss of JJ Gabriel after the 16-year-old reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid in January. Paul Merson believes the Red Devils will be devastated to see one of Europe's brightest young talents leave Old Trafford, and has called for the rules that allowed the teenager to move abroad to be changed.

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Gabriel agrees Real Madrid move after walking out on United

Gabriel has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid in January, according to Metro, ending a saga that began when he walked out on United earlier in the season. The forward, who turned 16 last month, had been expected to become United's youngest player in the Carabao Cup in September.

However, the club decided to delay his introduction to first-team football, and his representatives immediately removed him from United to look elsewhere. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich both showed interest, but Real Madrid appear to have won the race, even though they have not yet contacted United about the situation.

Merson says Manchester United will be gutted to lose Gabriel

Merson believes United will be gutted to lose such a top talent, and pointed to the European Union passport Gabriel has secured, which makes it easier for him to sign for a club outside England. "This kid's a good player," the former Arsenal and England winger told Sky Sports. "He's a very good player.

"He could have been a superstar so Manchester United will be gutted. I think this rule's got to change. I think it's because his mum and dad have got an Irish passport that he's allowed to go abroad. And I think that needs to change. Manchester United have worked on this kid, made him the player he is. Obviously, he'd have been gifted at the same time."

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Merson understands lure of Real Madrid but wants rule change

Despite his frustration, Merson admitted he understands why Gabriel wants to play for Real Madrid. "Don't get me wrong, but this needs to be done. The thing is, he's going to Real Madrid. I said Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. He's going to the biggest club in the world. The biggest club. So it's not like there's not a player in the world who wouldn't go to Real Madrid.

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"You ask any player who's playing in the Premier League, everybody, if Real Madrid come for you, it's very rare you turn Real Madrid down. So, great opportunity for the kid, but I still think that rule might have to change. Otherwise, this ain't, this is not the first time it's going to happen. You got to remember, look at Rio Ngumoha, who's at Liverpool. He was at Chelsea two years ago he left Chelsea. So it happens. It happens. It will happen all the time. But I think that rule's got to change, in my opinion. Just give these academies a chance where they're putting a lot of hard work just for someone to go, I'm leaving now."

What comes next for Gabriel and United?

Gabriel, who was named the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season last year and branded the "best 15-year-old in Europe", is now set to complete his switch to the Spanish capital in January.

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United, meanwhile, will be hoping to build momentum after their incredible comeback win against Roma on Tuesday, despite losing one of their brightest prospects.