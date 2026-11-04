The race for JJ Gabriel has reached a decisive phase, and Real Madrid appear to have pulled ahead of their rivals. The 16-year-old Manchester United prospect has attracted interest from some of Europe's leading clubs, but could continue his career in Spain under Florentino Pérez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have reportedly made the decisive move, reaching a verbal agreement on contract terms with the talent born in 2010. That would put them ahead of their rivals in the race for one of international football's most promising prospects. Nothing is final yet, but negotiations appear to be heading towards a deal. The transfer would take place in June 2027, at the end of the season.