Coronavirus: PSL yet to meet and discuss 2019/20 season restart – CEO Madlala

The experienced administrator shares an update on their progress as far as the league restart next month

Although the South African Football Association (Safa) has suggested that the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season resume next month, PSL CEO Mato Madlala says they are yet to consider that proposal.

The chairman says some match officials have told the league’s governing body off the record they are ready to get back to action despite Safa saying the referees were not available and will need two weeks to be ready.

On the other hand, the experienced administrator could not confirm if the reports that the current season could be scrapped are true, preferring to say the members of the PSL committee are yet to meet and discuss that matter.

“Our statement stated that the members of the Board of Governors want the chairman to engage with the sponsors, broadcasters, and government that was going to host us,” Madlala told IOL.

“The chairman is busy with that process. For now, we haven’t taken any decision. We haven’t met to consider that [proposed date by Safa]. The chairman will engage our stakeholders and then we will take it from there.”

According to various media reports and a statement from the Parktown-based body this week, the PSL was prepared to restart the season this weekend, but the country’s governing body cited the unavailability of match officials as the reason why it would be impossible.

However, Madlala says they are finding it difficult to tackle the matter because the referees are singing a different tune from that of Safa.

“We don’t have match officials. It is Safa that needs to provide match officials," she added.

If they are saying they are not available for whatever reason, even though the referees are telling us (off the record) that they are available, it is difficult.

“We don’t know how to start tackling the issue.”

The season was forcefully halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March and as things stand, lead the log with 48 points from 22 games, but Madlala could not confirm they have discussed ending this term early.

“I can’t comment on such allegations [that Safa is a stumbling block]. I prefer to talk about facts. Facts are out there. But with regards to that allegation, I don’t have any factual information,” continued the Abafana Bes’thende boss.

“Usually we tell Safa when are we starting and then they send us the match officials. They have never before suggested to us when to start. I have no personal opinion on all of this.

“Our members haven’t discussed that [ending the season]. They still have to sit down and deliberate [again]."