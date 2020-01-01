Coronavirus: June 30 the end of monthly grants for PSL teams - Khoza

All 16 clubs have been receiving their money without a fail during the country's lockdown but that could change if the season doesn't resume

Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has confirmed that teams will not receive their monthly grants beyond June 30 if football doesn't return in the country.

This is in light of Absa's decision not to renew their contract with the league coupled with the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the suspension of the 2019/20 season.

As things stand, there's no clear indication as to what is going to happen to the current campaign as both the South African Football Association (Safa) and the PSL awaits the go-ahead from the government on when the season can resume.

Khoza says it will be everyone for themselves if no resolution is found by June 30 because it wouldn't make sense to continue paying the monthly grants if teams aren't providing a service to the league.

All the 16 PSL teams receive R2.5 million every month, and the suspension of the season has hit the majority of them hard in the pocket.

"The 30th of June is the end of the grants for the PSL teams; everybody must see for themselves," Khoza told eNCA.

"Because nobody can give money when you are doing nothing, providing no service, no contract. So, it's a challenge that's why it's a question of balancing the act. It's not being insensitive, it's a reality that is facing us.

"If the mines; the most generous industry, media voice is stronger to resume work. You can understand why they do that because it takes money and years to make a profit if you close the mines.

While both the PSL and Safa are confident of resuming the season, the ball remains in the hands of the South African government to ease coronavirus regulations and allow competitive matches to take place even if it's behind closed doors like in , and .

Safa has maintained that no football should be played under Level 3 of the lockdown which is expected to come to an end on June 30.

However, it's unclear if the country's FA will endorse the PSL for football to return under Level 2 lockdown when making submissions to Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.