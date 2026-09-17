France manager Zinedine Zidane intends to announce his first squad list tomorrow, Friday, ahead of Les Bleus' training camp during the international break.

Zidane has worked hard since replacing Didier Deschamps after the World Cup, forming his coaching staff and honing their skills. He has also held numerous working meetings in Paris and in Madrid, where he lives, according to "RMC Sport"





Several members of his team are already at Clairefontaine, the base for France's training camps, preparing for the arrival of the selected internationals and looking to minimise any disruption to their daily routine.

The same outlet reports that Zidane wants to impose his own style at his first camp in charge. With the help of his new staff, he is seeking to control as much of the opening days as possible, with the aim of reducing the players' appearances before the press.

​​Journalists, for that reason, will not be allowed to attend the traditional procession of players as they arrive at Clairefontaine.

That custom has long stirred wide controversy, particularly over the players' clothing, and Zidane clearly wants to put an end to it for now.

"Foot Mercato" called the decision a bold one, noting that it marks a break from the approach Deschamps followed.

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