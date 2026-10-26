According to a report by Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund are not currently trying to extend the Algerian's expiring contract. Whether Bensebaini himself wants an extension is also unclear.

Coach Niko Kovac prefers Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton and Joane Gadou as his centre-back trio, leaving Bensebaini to push for a place at Borussia Dortmund. A regular last season, he has often had to settle for a place on the bench this season.

Yet the 31-year-old has impressed in his few appearances, most recently against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Bensebaini went into tackles without hesitation, threw himself in front of every shot and often managed to get a foot in the way even in desperate situations.

"You can tell with Ramy that he is an experienced player. He didn't play much at the start of the season, then came on and saw the match out confidently. He also made two or three good forward runs and played a big part in us keeping another clean sheet," managing director for sport Lars Ricken said of the Algerian.

Even so, Bensebaini will miss Dortmund's upcoming DFB Cup match against SV Werder Bremen. He remains suspended for one more match after receiving a red card in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich.

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How long has Ramy Bensebaini played for Borussia Dortmund?

Across all competitions, Bensebaini has now made six appearances. After missing the start of the season because of a bruised rib, he started the last two Champions League matches and last weekend's Bundesliga match.

The 31-year-old has been under contract at Borussia Dortmund since 2023, when he joined the Black and Yellows from Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer. Since then, the defender has made 112 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing eleven assists.