Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a server in Congo and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air national broadcasters like RTNC (Radio-Television Nationale Congolaise) and Tele Congo (in the Republic of Congo).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Congo?

In Congo (encompassing both the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), the official broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major regional networks and national public broadcasters.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: