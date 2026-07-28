Argentina duo Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United defender, and Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, have called on private security teams to protect their homes in north-west England. The move followed a heated World Cup semi-final between Argentina and the Three Lions, which Lionel Messi's team-mates won 2-1.

Private security personnel stood guard around the players' residences for two full days, amid rising anger and tension after England's exit. Feelings ran especially high once Martinez appeared raising a banner reading "The Falkland Islands are Argentinian" during the victory celebrations, alongside Mac Allister and players Cristian Romero and Juan Lo Celso. Those scenes sparked widespread controversy.

Authorities recorded no attempts of assault or vandalism against the property of Martinez or Mac Allister, according to the British newspaper "The Sun". The Manchester United board did not intervene in the private security arrangements, which their defender called upon personally. The step aimed to head off any angry reactions, similar to what happened previously when murals of England players were defaced following past footballing disappointments.

These tensions have done nothing to dent Martinez's standing. He has enjoyed sweeping popularity among Manchester United fans since joining the club in the summer of 2022, with the Old Trafford faithful long accustomed to chanting "Argentina" in support of Argentine players over the decades. Mac Allister received the same backing from Brighton fans after his crowning at the 2022 World Cup.