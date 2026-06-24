Colombia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Colombia vs Portugal will kick off on 27 Jun 2026 at 19:30 EST and 23:30 GMT.

Match context

Colombia sit atop Group K, knowing that if they avoid defeat here, top spot will be sealed and they'll earn a theoretically easier round of 32 clash. Portugal must win to claim top spot.

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The World Cup story so far for Colombia and Portugal

Colombia have looked convincing in a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and a 1-0 win over a defensively resolute DR Congo side. Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz has scored twice in the competition. Central defensive pairing Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Lucumi look like a solid unit, while there's plenty of midfield industry from Munoz's clubmate Jefferson Lerma and young Racing Santander star Gustavo Puerta. An attacking trio of James Rodriguez, Sporting Lisbon's Luis Suarez and the effervescent Bayern Munich man Luis Diaz will pose plenty of problems for Portugal.

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The Portuguese side has been a slow burner, opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw with a well-organised DR Congo side. They broke the shackles against Uzbekistan, though, winning 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace. Like Colombia, Portugal poses an ever-present threat from the full-back positions. Joao Cancelo assisted Ronaldo's opener against the Uzbeks, and PSG star Nuno Mendes scored a direct free-kick. In midfield, they have an embarrassment of riches with PSG duo Joao Neves and Vitinha in the engine room, and Bruno Fernandes operating as a number 10. Pedro Neto's place could be in jeopardy, and Rafa Leão could be the beneficiary after his goal-scoring cameo on matchday 2. Bernardo Silva should also come back into the side.

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Likely XIs

Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suarez, Díaz.

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.

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Colombia's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield), David Ospina (Atletico Nacional)

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray), Jhon Lucumi (Bologna), Yerry Mina (Cagliari), Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul), Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), Santiago Arias (Independiente), Johan Mojica (Mallorca), Deiver Machado (Nantes)

Midfielders: Richard Rios (Benfica), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), Kevin Castano (River Plate), Juan Camilo Portilla (Athletico Paranaense), Gustavo Puerta (Racing de Santander), Jhon Arias (Palmeiras), Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), James Rodriguez (Minnesota United), Jaminton Campaz (Rosario Central)

Forwards: Juan Camilo Hernandez (Real Betis), Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Sporting), Carlos Andres Gomez (Vasco da Gama), Jhon Cordoba (Krasnodar).

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Portugal's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica).

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain), Vitinha (Paris St-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (Paris St-Germain).

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Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez also has no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates will be provided as they become available ahead of the match in Miami.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia arrive in excellent recent form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in the World Cup group stage on June 18, with earlier friendly wins over Jordan (2-0) and Costa Rica (3-1) also in the books. Their only defeats in this run came against France (3-1) and Croatia (2-1) in March friendlies. Colombia have scored nine goals across those five games while conceding six.

Portugal's recent record shows one draw and three wins from their last four completed fixtures, though the opening World Cup stalemate with DR Congo on June 17 cast a shadow over an otherwise solid pre-tournament run. Martinez's side beat Nigeria 2-1 and Chile 2-1 in back-to-back friendlies in June, and recorded a 2-0 win away to the USA in March. They drew 0-0 with Mexico in their other March outing. Portugal have scored six goals in their last five matches while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Colombia vs Portugal within the provided dataset. Official records will be updated ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit first while Portugal are third, meaning both sides have clear incentives to win this final group fixture.