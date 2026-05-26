Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a Colombian server and stream World Cup matches free-to-air on national broadcast channels like Caracol TV and Canal RCN.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Colombia?

In Colombia, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air networks and premium pay-TV platforms.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: