Collin Benjamin: Ex- Hamburger SV defender named as new Namibia coach

The 43-year-old has been named as the new handler of the Brave Warriors

Collin Benjamin has been announced as the new coach of Namibia's senior national team.

The former Hamburg defender was handed a five-year contract and has now replaced Bobby Samaria who was in charge for three years on an interim basis.

Benjamin, 43, represented the Brave Warriors between 1999 and 2012 and garnered 41 caps in the process while featuring in three Africa Cup of Nations finals - Burkina Faso 1998, Ghana 2008 and Egypt 2019.

“After we perused the report [from the recruitment committee] we felt comfortable that the process was transparent and it was very well done, thorough,” chairman of the Fifa Normalisation Committee for Namibia Bisey Uirab told the media.

“We have decided that the candidate that was recommended to be the second candidate was a true Namibian, a compatriot with deep football spoor and who has contributed significantly in terms of his career as a footballer, but also as a coach at very high levels in Europe, in Germany to be specific, and also in our country.

“We feel very comfortable that he has the necessary qualification to coach the Brave Warriors national men's team.”

Uirab went further stating that the coach’s biggest task will be to rebuild an ageing team and replenish the ranks with new talent.

“We all know that as a country together with Botswana we are bidding for Afcon 2027,” he continued.

“Now for us to participate in that competition, we need to have a formidable team, a team that is prepared over time.

“Because to participate in the continental games is not a matter of picking people a month before, hoping that you will have good results.”

Aside from representing Hamburg and 1860 Munich during his active days, Benjamin remains the only Namibian to play in the Uefa Champions League.

Speaking after his unveiling, he claimed he is up to the daunting task which would involve resources to accomplish the task ahead.

“I obviously need a strong team, the support of the Namibian nation and the media,” he was quoted by The Namibian.

“Everything is going to be done in consultation with the leadership and I think the open door policy is going to apply to everybody. We are going to listen and see what can be implemented.”