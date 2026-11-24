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Bayern Munich face major injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, but Jamal Musiala's situation is overshadowing everything else. The powerful supervisory board are publicly at odds with the player's management team, with whom they had enjoyed a close relationship. Who is behind that team?

Friday brought the dispute into the open. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Sky on the sidelines of Bayern's home game against Cologne (1-1) and discussed Jamal Musiala's case , dropping the restraint honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had shown. His message was unmistakable:

Musiala is unlikely to return to peak form in the near future, given his neural dysfunction, which occasionally appears to cause absence episodes because his medication has not yet been adjusted quite right. Whether he will ever be the old "Magic Musiala" again is also in doubt. Bayern must therefore adjust the astronomical contract the 23-year-old signed in February 2025, which reportedly guarantees him a basic annual salary of €25 million. Rummenigge also noted that no other club would currently be willing to sign Musiala under these circumstances.

Rummenigge had put it bluntly. In the preceding days and weeks, Hoeneß and Dreesen had shown more restraint, speaking of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Imagine if Bayern Munich were to question his contract now," Hoeneß had said, hinting at the issue almost two weeks before Rummenigge addressed it directly.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What the dispute with Musiala's agents is about

Bayern now insist on a Süddeutsche Zeitung-reported gentlemen's agreement that Hoeneß believes he reached with Musiala's agent Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer, following the diagnosis and before the player's first public collapses in friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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Hoeneß, at least, is said to believe they verbally agreed to sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if the player could not regain his previous level because of his illness. Bayern's senior figures now appear to believe they have reached that point.

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A report by Stern adds that the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's management did not adequately inform them about the player's true state of health and even believe specific details may have been deliberately withheld.

According to consistent media reports that no one has denied, Musiala suffered another absence episode in team training on Monday last week. The supervisory board reportedly learned of it only later in the week and ultimately felt compelled to act publicly. The club's sporting leadership also stayed silent, including sporting director Max Eberl, whom Hoeneß is said to have accused internally, in unequivocal terms, of six months of "inaction" over the matter .

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Musiala has endured a nightmare season. He has started only twice, has two goals and one assist, and missed eight weeks with a mysterious muscle injury, although the official description was only a "minor muscle fibre tear". The player and sporting leadership do not, however, have to inform the supervisory board about a player's health.

Schmid, meanwhile, understood the agreement with Hoeneß to "only" involve further talks if Musiala's condition did not improve, according to SID. Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen apparently wanted their public comments to force those talks.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, a former chief Bayern reporter at Axel Springer who is now part of Musiala's advisory team, visited Säbener Straße to discuss the situation with Eberl, CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

That evening, Eberl told Bild that the two sides had held a "very, very constructive conversation". "We've actually been having very, very constructive, very, very good conversations all along, for months, essentially since we learned what was happening with Jamal. Of course, the latest developments were another reason to talk. The most important thing to come out of it is that we want to talk with Jamal, not about Jamal. There's been far too much of that," Bayern's sporting director said immediately before the team flew to northern France for Wednesday's away game against Lille (9pm).

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Eberl said they had reached a "consensus" to calm the debate: "That we don't discuss these matters in public, but simply give the lad the support he deserves to get back to his level." All Bayern officials would adhere to that "consensus" from now on.

Who is Jamal Musiala's agent and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

The meeting at Säbener Straße was one of Schmid's rare public appearances. The lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS is Musiala's main point of contact, but normally works behind the scenes and avoids the spotlight. He also advises coaches and officials through his own brand, SW/SIDELINE. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been a client since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider describes him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who knows his trade extremely well. From the player's perspective, the contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece".

Philipp Schneider of Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly backed that assessment in the newspaper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast on Monday. According to SZ, various complex clauses and "side agreements" earn the recently beleaguered attacker as much as €30 million a year. Schneider said Bayern "Bayern themselves didn't actually understand down to the last detail at the time".

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It is unclear what those clauses are. Musiala's contract does, however, appear to contain a provision, by no means unusual in football, guaranteeing continued pay for six months in the event of illness. The legal requirement is six weeks, but longer periods are common in professional football. In England, for example, players often secure continued pay for the full duration of their contracts, regardless of whether they are fit to play. Clubs cover that risk with extremely expensive insurance policies.

According to TZ, Bayern are unsettled because Musiala's camp chose and pays the two neurologists treating him, while no club doctor has been allowed to examine the details of the diagnosis more closely.

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If it emerges that Musiala's camp withheld important medical details before the contract extension, Schmid's agency could face serious consequences despite its years of good, trusting relations with Bayern. Questions about the integrity of the player's management would damage its thriving business. At the annual general meeting on Saturday, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen denied, when asked, that club officials suspected Musiala had known about his illness before signing the contract in February 2025 and concealed it from Bayern.

Musiala may be the best known, but he is far from the only prominent Bundesliga player represented by 11WINS, or the only one with Bayern links. Schmid's relationship with the Munich club has generally been described as good and trusting.

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Other clients include Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun and Robin Koch, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. There are also Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike, all of whom have a Bayern past or, in Buchmann's case, are still under contract there, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn.

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Bayern Munich and Schmid's players: One divided the club's hierarchy, another brought a stroke of luck

Schmid also manages Eichhorn, who sparked an internal dispute at Bayern last summer.

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Sporting director Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then still 16, as a priority target and wanted to sign the gifted central midfielder by triggering his reported €9 million to €12 million release clause. But Hoeneß and Rummenigge reportedly vetoed the move, according to kicker. Schmid's agency is said to have demanded a substantial €10 million signing-on fee on top of the transfer fee payable to Hertha Berlin. Eichhorn was 16 and had made only 19 senior appearances. Hoeneß would probably call it "madness".

Eichhorn ultimately joined Bayer Leverkusen but has yet to play for them. After doctors diagnosed a metabolic disorder following a severe gastrointestinal infection , Eichhorn initially needed hospital treatment and is now working his way back to fitness. He is expected to make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

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Another player's decision, meanwhile, to leave Schmid's agency unexpectedly proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch from Schmid to Pini Zahavi, he would very likely have received a brand-new three-year contract with an annual salary from the Munich club. "All that's missing is the signature. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl said at the time, only to discover otherwise a few hours later.

None of the parties had wanted that outcome, but it worked in Bayern's favour. Had Sane stayed, Lennart Karl, for example, would probably have found his path to the first team and his breakthrough in a superb first season blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have produced performances similar to those he is now delivering at Galatasaray, whom the now 30-year-old joined on a free transfer. The huge excitement that greeted his arrival has given way to considerable frustration among fans . Sane has exactly zero goal involvements in 16 competitive appearances.