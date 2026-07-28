The organising committee of the "Six Kings Slam" tennis tournament has named the stars set for its third edition in 2026. Italy's Jannik Sinner, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic headline the field for the eagerly awaited event.

Riyadh hosts the tournament on indoor hard courts from 21 to 24 October.

World number one Sinner returns to defend the title he lifted in each of the previous two editions. He claimed the first in 2024 after beating traditional rival Alcaraz two sets to one, then repeated the trick over the same man in the 2025 final, winning in straight sets, (6-2) and (6-4).

Five players from last year's competition make the cut again. Djokovic, holder of 24 Grand Slam titles, comes back alongside Germany's Alexander Zverev, this year's Roland Garros champion, and America's Taylor Fritz, joining the leading duo of Sinner and Alcaraz.

Only one change separates this line-up from last year's. Australia's Alex de Minaur comes in for Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had replaced the injured Jack Draper in the previous edition before crashing out to Sinner in the first round.

De Minaur arrives buoyed by his rise to fifth in the ATP world rankings, the best of his career so far.