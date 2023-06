Edouard Mendy has joined Al-Ahli FC from Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

Mendy moves to Saudi Arabia

Leaves after three years

Costs around £17m ($21.4m)

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Mendy to Al-Ahli as they continue to trim their squad this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal may be worth up to £17m, and the goalkeeper has signed a contract until 2026.

More to follow...