Chabalala: There are offers for the defender but he will retire at Orlando Pirates – Agent

The 28-year-old’s player manager has shared an update on the future of his client, saying he is wanted by Gauteng clubs

Despite revealing a number of offers for the defender Justice Chabalala, his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi says they will not entertain interest on the centre-back.

As he is currently on loan at Bloemfontein , the Giyani-born defender has attracted interest from Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs in Limpopo, Gauteng and in Cape Town.

However, the veteran agent insists the former defender will hang up his boots at the Buccaneers whilst saying Siwelele has not indicated an intention to retain the lanky player.

“About Justice, he is still a Pirates player. He still has one year left on his contract,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

“There are offers for him. There are four teams in Gauteng, two in Limpopo and the other two are in Cape Town but we are not entertaining any offers from any team because Chabalala will retire at Pirates.

“He still has unfinished business at Pirates. Our first option is Pirates and the last option is Pirates.”

In an aim to get regular game time, Chabalala was loaned out to the Free State-based club but Mulovhedzi explained that coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s troops have not made a move to secure the defender’s services.

“About Celtic, I haven't heard anything from them since the last time when we completed the loan move,” he added.

In addition, Chabalala was also reportedly linked with a move to Black and but opted to stay with Pirates before making his switch to join Celtic in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, with the current PSL campaign in a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if he will stay in Bloemfontein beyond June as his loan deal runs until the end of the season.

Taking a look at his appearances so far in this term, the 28-year-old has played four PSL games for Phunya Sele Sele plus three games in the Nedbank Cup.