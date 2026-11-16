Cavin Johnson defends Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in Bafana Bafana squad - ‘It’s because they are playing international competitions’

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Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Sundowns' heavy representation within the South African national team. While critics have questioned the balance of the squad, Johnson insists that the level of continental exposure enjoyed by the Brazilians makes their inclusion inevitable.

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The value of continental experience

Cavin Johnson argues that the sheer volume of high-stakes matches Mamelodi Sundowns participate in across Africa gives them a competitive edge that other local players struggle to match. The veteran coach suggests that the experience gained in the CAF Champions League creates a psychological and tactical readiness that is essential for the national team' success on the international stage.

“And if you look at South Africa, it’s not a big thing to say Sundowns are dominating the team. Why? Because Sundowns players have the most international experience,” Johnson told iDiski Times.

Challenging the Soweto giants

“So, you expect that from them, that is where [the likes of Kaizer] Chiefs have to compete. And the more they compete to play in the African competitions, the more the players will be recognised to play in the South African national team,” he added.

“You can say what you want to the coach, he has his own philosophy, his own way of picking his players. But if you play in international competitions all the time, and that’s what Pitso [Mosimane] also knows, if you play in international competitions all the time, he will select you,” he continued.

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The importance of a winning mentality

Johnson also pointed to Orlando Pirates as another example of how domestic success can translate into international recognition. Even when continental minutes are lower, a culture of winning trophies creates a specific mindset that coaches value. He cited the Buccaneers' recent domestic triumphs as a key factor in why their players are also frequently featuring alongside the dominant Sundowns contingent.

“That is the important thing that’s happening now at the moment with South African football. Is that Pirates and Sundowns dominate the national team? It’s because they are playing international competitions. For example, pirates are winning treble. They are winning three cups a season,” Johnson remarked.

“The [Pirates] players might not be playing international football or as much as Sundowns are playing, but they are winning the cups. So that mentality is also part of the whole process. That’s what Kaizer Chiefs have to push to play,” he concluded.