Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed his side need to complete more signings before the transfer deadline, stressing the need to keep working to strengthen the squad.

United have so far spent 85 million pounds to sign Andre Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

With less than three weeks left before the window closes on 1 September, Carrick insists the club must get more deals done to freshen up the team and bolster the squad.

Carrick said, in an interview from Manchester United's pre-season training camp in County Kildare, Ireland: "We are very happy with the players we have signed, and that is the most important thing above all else".

He added: "I think we have improved the group, and improved the team in various ways, in terms of balance, quality and the direction we want to go in. I think we have made very good deals, and we have already got some very, very, very special players. So we are pleased with that".

He continued: "We always want to improve, and we want, as you know, more, and we need more, and we keep looking at how to achieve that, and this never stops. We are aware of that, and we have to keep pushing".

A new left-back is high on the list, with United strongly linked to a move for Newcastle's Lewis Hall.

Sources have told the ESPN network that the club are also weighing up a third midfielder. Casemiro has left, and Manuel Ugarte's knee ligament injury will keep the Uruguayan off the pitch for most of the season.

Carrick said: "There are one or two positions we want to improve, and we feel there is potential to do that", adding that he would not "put out any numbers" regarding how many new arrivals the team needs over the next 18 days.

He explained: "But again, it has to be something we can do that makes us better and improves the group, whether that is in terms of quality or adding more depth. This is something we have to manage. And that is very clear".

Money has flowed back in. Rasmus Hojlund's permanent transfer to Napoli, Radek Vitek's move to Middlesbrough and a sell-on clause triggered by Mason Greenwood's switch from Marseille to Fenerbahce leave United's net spend this summer at around 30 million pounds.

Sources close to the club insist funds remain available during the final weeks of the window, and that United had the financial muscle to match Tottenham's 85 million pound bid for Matheus Fernandes before pulling out of the deal.

Tottenham then spent again to sign Sandro Tonali. That leaves United as the only club among the traditional big six yet to spend 100 million pounds on a single player.

Carrick hinted the club may have to find a different way to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

He said: "Money is money, and I understand that. But it is still about football, and that is where the competition lies".

He continued: "We feel we have to compete in everything we take part in, while being aware of certain things, and being realistic about what recent history has been as well, and this takes a period of time, but at the same time, the confidence we have gained over the past few months, and what we have somewhat achieved in the league".

He added: "There are many things that go into that, but the situation is what it is as well, whether it relates to financial matters or anything else. At the moment, we have to make the most of that, but we have to keep pushing, really, and push everything to the maximum possible and in every aspect we can so that we can win again, that is the basis".

Carrick concluded: "We are absolutely clear in our message that we need to keep pushing, and there are some things we want to try to do, but it also has to be right".