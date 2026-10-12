Carrick: Atletico resemble Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Bruno is playing injured

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United manager, insists his side won't treat Atletico Madrid any differently from Barcelona or Real Madrid. He pointed to the danger the Madrid club carry and the vast Champions League experience they possess.

The Englishman spoke at his press conference at the Metropolitano, ahead of the meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Carrick said: "What Atletico have achieved is exceptional. It is difficult to compare Atletico with Barcelona or Real Madrid, because they have more titles, but when we face Atletico we do not treat them differently. We regard them as being as strong as any other team in this competition, and as dangerous as any team in Europe. They have proved that over many years."

He added: "Atletico have a wonderful history in this competition, and they are an extremely dangerous side in the Champions League. They have proved that over many years. Playing our first away match in the competition here is a big test for us and a challenge we are looking forward to with great enthusiasm."

On the hosts' support, he continued: "I am well aware of the atmosphere this Metropolitano stadium can create. I have seen it from the outside during Champions League nights, and we have to be ready for that atmosphere."

Turning to the man in the opposite dugout, he went on: "I have great respect for Diego Simeone. He has spent a very long time here, and he has succeeded in building something very solid. Sometimes building a team takes a long time. We too are currently going through a phase of growth and development. And it is clear that his presence here all these years has been reflected in the team and the entire club, because he has left a very clear mark."

He said further: "We have to start the match strongly, and that is obvious. We are facing a very good team, one with great experience in this competition. We know exactly what awaits us, and we are ready. The reaction the team showed in the second half against Tottenham gives me great confidence, because it confirms that the players have the desire and the motivation, and that they want to put things right."

Pressure? Carrick shrugged it off. He added: "We have our own expectations. We know what we want, and we know what we can achieve as a team, and what we expect of ourselves as a group and as a club. All of that comes from within us. I do not look outside to find out how things should go. I have lived this experience, I have lived through the good moments and the bad, and I do not feel pressure because of that. What I feel is the desire to win and to be part of a successful project. That is our motivation."

He continued: "Negativity within the team? We have to accept the challenge and feel excited about what we can achieve. There will be moments when things do not go well and when circumstances become difficult, but achieving something big requires the ability to get through the difficulties. The atmosphere is positive, the players believe in each other, and I trust them absolutely. I have complete confidence in our ability to win many matches."

Asked about his captain, he went on: "Of course Bruno Fernandes can return to that level, because he is an exceptional player. Sometimes things do not go the way a person wants. He has done amazing things for this club, and he will do so again, and I have no doubt whatsoever about that. He has been playing while suffering some pain, and that is fairly normal. Perhaps people do not realise it, but it happens a lot. I personally played 80% of the matches in my career while suffering some physical problem. It is not ideal, but it is often manageable."

He added: "Some players can tolerate pain more than others, and that reflects the extent of his commitment. He has now recovered almost completely. He still feels slight discomfort, but if we examined all the players in the squad we would find minor problems with some of them. It is not serious. He is in good physical condition, he has been very lively, and he has a great desire to play."

Praise followed for a new face. He explained: "I liked Carlos Baleba a lot. His performance did not surprise us, because we know what Carlos can offer. We are very satisfied with the way he took part in the last match. It was an important step for him, and he can offer a great deal. He gives us a different option to achieve balance in midfield, and he allows us to adapt according to the opponent and the nature of the match."

Carrick revealed: "Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw did not travel with the team. They both had some problems during Saturday's match. We are assessing the situation to determine their condition precisely, but they are not ready at the moment to take part on Tuesday."

There was no timeline on another absentee. He added: "Benjamin Sesko will undergo some additional tests. We need to make sure that we are taking all the right steps so that we can get him back as quickly as possible, but at the moment I cannot give a more precise date for his return."

One return did lift the mood. He noted: "It is good to have Matthijs de Ligt back with the team. He has been out for a long time, and we had to be patient with him and manage his recovery well. It is great to have him back with us again. He has worked very hard to reach this stage after a long absence."

He concluded: "It is good to have players like Dan Armer as part of the group. It is important for young players to go through experiences like this, to live through the atmosphere of these nights, and to take part in the preparations alongside the rest of the squad."



