Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed there is no clear timescale for the return of striker Benjamin Sesko after a second leg injury with the Red Devils.

Sesko pulled out of international duty with Slovenia having missed the 1-1 draw with Fulham before the break. Carrick confirmed the 23-year-old is recovering from a similar problem to the one that sidelined him for three months over the summer.

With Sesko set to miss Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, Carrick admitted he does not know when the forward will be back.

Carrick said, in comments highlighted by the "ESPN" network: "It's not quite the same exact problem, it's a similar area, but it's not quite the same thing again."

He added: "We're kind of working on it a little to find out how long the problem will take, and we hope it will be soon of course, but at this moment it is still not entirely clear."









Patrick Dorgu is also out after picking up a hamstring injury with Denmark, while Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt for the Tottenham clash. Carlos Baleba, though, could feature for the first time since his summer switch from Brighton.

Carrick continued: "Patrick has come out and it looks as though he will probably be out for several weeks."

He went on: "Noussair came out and took a knock, and he's not quite ready yet, so we'll have to see about his condition, and Carlos has improved and trained a lot."

The United boss concluded: "Amad did some training, as did Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo. So, the situation of the group is somewhat mixed."