Carling Knockout Last 16 Draw: Tricky tie for Kaizer Chiefs, but Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates get easy fixtures

Kaizer Chiefs were handed a tricky tie in the Carling Knockout Last 16 draw as opposed to their Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs handed Usuthu

Downs & Pirates have relatively easy teams

Winner to play Carling Cup

TELL ME MORE: In the first round of matches, Chiefs will have to get past AmaZulu FC who have not been an easy opponent if the recent head-to-head record is anything to consider.

Pirates have a relatively easier task against the struggling Cape Town Spurs while Sundowns will face TS Galaxy.

COMPLETE FIXTURE:

Golden Arrows vs Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC

Richards Bay vs Moroka Swallows

Chippa United vs Stellenbosch FC

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United vs Polokwane City

Sekhukhune United vs Royal AM

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All the 16 Premier Soccer League teams are involved in this domestic competition.

Fans will be involved as well since they will be the ones choosing the Man of the Match who will get R100,000.

The tournament winner will play an All-Star team in the Carling Cup in Polokwane on 6 January 2024. Fans will have a say on who will feature in the All-Star team as well as the coach from the other 16 PSL teams.

While Pirates and Chiefs might enjoy getting another competition, Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena must be scratching his head on how to balance his squad to deliver in the PSL, African Football League, the Caf Champions League, and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: This is a massive opportunity for Kaizer Chiefs to end their silverware drought.

Amakhosi missed out on the MTN8 which was eventually won by rivals Pirates who beat Downs in the final.

Coach Molefi Ntseki is under pressure to deliver after the quality signings made by the club in the last transfer window.