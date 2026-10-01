Captaincy question settled! Jürgen Klopp apparently orders Bayern Munich star into the starting line-up

According to information from Bild, Bayern Munich veteran Serge Gnabry will captain Germany on Thursday evening at the Allianz Arena.

The 31-year-old is also set to start against Serbia. With 61 international appearances, Gnabry is already the most experienced player in Klopp's current squad.

Asked about the captaincy at Wednesday's press conference, the national coach had still kept the identity of the captain a secret when asked about it. He did not reveal which player would take on the role.

Usually, Gnabry's Bayern team-mate Joshua Kimmich captains Germany, but Klopp did not nominate the midfielder for the second part of the internationals against Serbia and Greece, so he has already departed.

By contrast, Gnabry was one of six players allowed to stay with the Germany national team after Klopp's first two matches. He came off the bench against Holland (1-1) and Greece (0-1).

With just one point from two matches against Serbia, the DFB team are already almost condemned to win. Defeat would leave them facing relegation to League B, which could have consequences regarding the draw for qualification for Euro 2028.