Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates’ Zinnbauer identifies obstacles against ‘strong’ Jwaneng Galaxy

The Buccaneers are in Botswana as they seek to book a place in the group stage of Africa’s lower-tier club competition

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is worried about the Gaborone National Stadium's pitch as well as how travelling from Johannesburg will not make it easy for them when they face Jwaneng Galaxy in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup playoffs.

At stake for both teams is qualifying for the group phase of this competition but Zinnbauer is concerned that his players might struggle adapting to the playing surface.

After identifying what could make life difficult for Pirates in Botswana, the German tactician, however, feels that they are toughened after experiencing similar challenges in the first round away at Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca where they won 1-0.

“Strong team [Galaxy], tall players with very good and a squad with good physique. I think this is not an easy game, we need to be fully concentrated and to work [for the entire game] and we will have a chance to win this game,” said Zinnbauer as per Phakaaathi.

“If we want to go to the next round we need points on our side. It’s important we get a good result outside [away from home]. I know it’s not easy, especially with the travelling, fields that are different to what we have. But we experienced the same thing in Angola, it was not our field, we travelled for a long time. So, it’s the same situation as before. But we had a good result in the away game [against Sagrada].”

It is the second time for the Botswana champions to face South African opponents this season after dropping from the Caf Champions League following defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians managed to beat Galaxy 2-0 away before a 3-1 home victory sealed a 5-1 aggregate win.

Zinnbauer has stressed on the need to grab an away goal which would cushion them when they host Galaxy in the second leg.

“What is important is to get a good result in the away game first. When we score we will have an away goal which is good for us. Maybe we will play a draw, but it’s important that we win. We will have a good chance at home,” Zinnbauer said.