Caf Confederation Cup: Bidvest Wits have the quality to go for glory – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor has backed the Clever Boys to become the first PSL side to lift the continental title

With having recently discovered their Caf Confederation Cup group stage opponents, coach Pitso Mosimane believes the South African giants can lift the coveted trophy.

The Clever Boys and the Brazilians are the only South African teams in the group stages of the continental club competitions since the 2016 Africans champions are also through to the Caf .

On the other hand, Mosimane has explained their ambitions regarding participation at the Fifa Club World Cup, stating that they have a chance to make it to in 2021.

“I believe South African teams have a chance to do it and [Bidvest] Wits are showing that they can do it,” Mosimane told the media as quoted by Independent Media.

“I’ve always spoken about Wits, that they can do it. This team is a strong and capable side. I’ve seen Wits playing against and they lost narrowly. I’ve always said that Wits has the team to play in Africa.

“They are showing it at the Caf Confederation Cup that they have a team.”

Moreover, the 2016 African champions managed to make their debut in at the global club competition following their continental triumph and he has stated their ambitions to repeat the feat.

“We’ve been there. It is always good to see the emblems of and other top teams on the same field with the Mamelodi Sundowns emblem," added ‘Jingles’.

The 2016/17 Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are in Group C against AS Horoya, Djoliba, as well as Al Nasr and, will make their debut in the group stage against Horoya on December 1 at home.

In addition, Sundowns are set to get their continental campaign underway after the current international break against Angola’s Petro de Luanda, of and USM Alger of in Group C.

However, the Chloorkop-based club will first look to reach the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup against on November 23 and return to winning ways in the league when they face three days later.