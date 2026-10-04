By his own frank admission: Koundé lashes himself and accepts the challenge

Jules Koundé did not look for excuses, nor did he blame his coach after his role diminished at Barcelona. He chose instead to face the situation frankly, admitting he had not performed at the level he showed last season. Regaining his place in the starting line-up, he stressed, rests on his own shoulders.

Speaking on the eve of the match against Belgium in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League, Barcelona's right-back addressed his limited appearances for the Catalan club this season, with the team leaning on Eric García at right-back.

Koundé said: "This is the coach's decision. I feel I am in excellent physical condition and I am not suffering from any injury, but if I am getting less playing time, that is because I was below my usual level last season."

He added: "I accept it as a challenge. I will keep working as I always do, because it is up to me to regain my best level. I know that when I am at my best, I will get the chance to play."

His role with the France national team has shifted since Zinedine Zidane took charge, having been one of the key figures Didier Deschamps relied on consistently.

The defender started and played the full match against Turkey in Zidane's first outing on 25 September, but then dropped out entirely for the following two games against Belgium and Italy. An opportunity then emerged for him to reclaim his place against Belgium again at the Stade de France.









Koundé praised Zidane's early days with the national team, explaining that the new coach wants constant communication with the players on and off the pitch, with his staff just as eager to help them develop.

He said: "Zidane is easy to communicate with, as with the players, and he likes to talk to us on and off the pitch, and the same applies to his coaching staff. Everyone is ready to offer advice in order to improve performance. I don't like comparisons, but the coach is working hard to make us an attacking team."

Zidane is asking him to develop certain aspects of his game, Koundé revealed, especially around possession and ball control. "I don't know if there is a radical change, but it is in line with the coach's collective desire for control, especially of the ball," he said.

He concluded: "I have plenty of room for improvement, and I can be less wasteful of time and effort and more direct. He also asks me to get involved in attack when the opportunity arises, but this is nothing new for me."



