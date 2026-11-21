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Could Felix Nmecha repeat his controversial celebration?

Felix Nmecha has again addressed his controversial celebration and criticised how he has been treated.

After Saturday afternoon's 1-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach , the BVB midfielder, who scored the winner in the 80th minute, said the public had completely misunderstood the intention behind his celebration. He did not rule out repeating the gesture after future goals.

"What people said simply wasn’t true. That celebration was simply for my faith. That doesn’t mean I’ll never do the celebration again. It wasn’t really a big issue," Nmecha told Sky.

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The 26-year-old faced criticism in recent weeks after making a controversial gesture following his two goals against SV Elversberg before the recent international break. It signalled his support for the "The King’s Return" campaign and the evangelical network "Ballers in God". The network has been accused of condemning abortion as "Satan’s plan" and is also regarded as homophobic and hostile to queer people.

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BVB and the DFB then spoke to Nmecha and ultimately agreed he should not repeat the celebration. "We don’t want that in our home," Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke said bluntly . BVB sporting director Lars Ricken said the Germany international had "made it clear that, with his gesture, he had not behaved disrespectfully or discriminatorily, let alone in a missionary way".

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What did Felix Nmecha say about his controversial celebration?

National team coach Jürgen Klopp said on the sidelines of the internationals against Serbia and the Netherlands : "He said he loves all people and does not disparage anyone. For me, that settles the most important part. He doesn’t want to celebrate like that any more."

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Klopp also described the BVB star as "an exceptionally friendly, warm and open young man. He gives off good vibes when he’s with us. I didn’t think anything of it at all. Then it started and I began to look into it."

Immediately after the match against Elversberg, Nmecha had already stressed in a social media statement that he had not intended his celebration to support any organisation or promote intolerance or discrimination .