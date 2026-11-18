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BVB and Bayern Munich could soon battle to sign a highly talented defender. There is also good news for two regular starters.

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BVB rumour: Transfer battle with Bayern Munich for top talent?

BVB and Bayern Munich are both interested in Jordan Arnolin of Portuguese top-flight club Estoril Praia, according to Foot Mercato.

Scouts from the two Bundesliga rivals have reportedly watched the 18-year-old since he broke into the first team this season. Primarily a centre-back who can also play in defensive midfield, Arnolin has featured in five of a possible ten league matches so far and impressed despite his club sitting bottom of the table.

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Arnolin is already a Portugal under-19 international and is under contract until 2029. The report gives no indication of the transfer fee Estoril Praia would demand. A bidding war could develop in the near future.

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Barcelona and Lille are also said to be interested in Arnolin, alongside Borussia Dortmund and the German record champions. Their scouts reportedly watched the teenager when Portugal's under-19s faced Germany (3-2) at the Estadio Carlos Osorio, among other occasions.

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BVB news: Good news for Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy

BVB have officially resumed training ahead of next Saturday's meeting with Gladbach. Their internationals are expected back on the training pitch on Thursday, apart from Mathis Albert, who is still on duty for the USA on Wednesday.

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Whether regular starters Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy will be fit to face Gladbach after their recent injury problems remains unclear. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, a late decision is expected. Both have trained individually in recent days, and BVB are optimistic they will soon be fully fit again.

Anton did not travel with the Germany national team because of muscular problems , while Guirassy was still dealing with a thigh strain.

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Carney Chukwuemeka is likely to return before the end of the year after being substituted early against SV Elversberg , the Ruhr Nachrichten report. The midfielder's muscle injury is not as serious as initially feared.

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches

Date Competition Match Saturday, 21 November (15.30) Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Tuesday, 24 November (21.00) Champions League Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 29 November (19.30) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday, 2 December (20.45) DFB Cup Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 6 December (15.30) Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund