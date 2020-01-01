Bunjira: Hunt will give Kaizer Chiefs and Billiat the edge

The previous Amakhosi coach was criticised for failing to establish an effective attack built around the Zimbabwean forward

Former forward Alois Bunjira feels can be a formidable side if new coach Gavin Hunt manages to get the best out of attacker Khama Billiat.

Hunt was appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach this week, replacing Ernst Middendorp who didn't win the league title despite leading the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings for 28 matches.

Some of the criticism directed at Middendorp was failing to create a fluent attacking machine between Billiat, Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro.

More teams

Billiat ended last season with three goals and two assists in 25 matches across all competitions which are his lowest numbers ever during his time in the PSL where he arrived in 2010.

Bunjira feels Hunt’s appointment could be the solution to Chiefs' pitch problems and the former tactician could be ideal for Billiat’s game.

“I think the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the Kaizer Chiefs coach is a great appointment. He is South African, knows the terrain and he is a proven winner,” Bunjira told Goal.

“South African fans have confidence in him. He has done well with small sides and big sides. So no one can fault Kaizer Chiefs fans from feeling positive and excited about Gavin's appointment. I have followed Gavin and one thing I know is that he is good at signing players who understand the way he wants the game to be played.

“So as long as the Kaizer Chiefs bosses are flexible and avail the players that Gavin wants, I am sure we will see a more competitive Kaizer Chiefs team going into the new season.

“Let’s be honest guys, Chiefs could have easily won this past league championship. I don’t know how the wheels came off. But with Hunt at Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns know that they won't see Chiefs losing their wheels like they did recently.

“So for me, it is not really about ending Sundowns dominance but seeing a Kaizer Chiefs capable of going all the way and win the title, if both administration and technical department come together and pull in the same direction.

Article continues below

“Sundowns will also definitely strengthen, so it won't be easy. So for me, with Gavin at Chiefs now, the season promises to be fireworks. I don’t see Khama Billiat leaving Chiefs this coming season If Gavin can get Khama going and playing at his best, Chiefs may just have the edge.

“Let us see which players Gavin brings to Kaizer Chiefs to fight the battle alongside Khama. But yes ....if there is any coach capable of undoing the Sundowns stranglehold, it has got to be Gavin. He has done it before. Do not discount SuperSport and Pirates though. I think this coming season we will witness a hell of a tight season.”

Billiat joined Chiefs in 2018 and while he appeared to have picked form a bit at the tail end of last season, he seemed frustrated for the better part of the campaign amid reports of a strained relationship with Middendorp.