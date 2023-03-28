Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is mindful of the tricky playing surface his team will be subjected to during their Afcon qualifier with Liberia.

Broos warned his team against the synthetic pitch

Confident Bafana coach hopes his players will cope well

South Africa must win to secure Afcon qualification

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos pointed to the synthetic pitch at the SKD Stadium in Monrovia as one of the things that might make life difficult for his charges even as he remains confident of a victory.

South Africa must win the return fixture in Monrovia on Tuesday to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after letting a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Broos rued missed chances in the game as his team wasted several opportunities before Liberia drew level and he feels they have learnt their lessons ahead of Tuesday’s match at what will be a sold-out 22,000-seater SKD Stadium.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We gave them hope and belief on Friday so it is up to us to show from the beginning of the game that they don’t have to believe that they don’t have to have that hope to have a good result,” Broos told Safa media.

“It is tough, I did not see the weather and pitch. But I think the synthetic pitch is always a little bit tricky but okay.

“It is one day [Monday] before the game. We know we will have to do it tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon and I am also convinced that my team is ready.

“It is not enough to be only the better team and that is what Liberia proved and showed us last week. It is up to us not to make the same mistakes and to begin the game ready.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa, who have one point from two games, need a win to take them above Liberia in Group K and join leaders Morocco, who have six points, into next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

A defeat would knock them out while a draw could spell doom for Bafana Bafana given their final group game is a home tie against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

WHAT’S NEXT? Liberia will host South Africa at the SKD Stadium, Monrovia on Tuesday.